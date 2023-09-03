ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah terms Udaynidhi remarks as ‘insult to Sanatan Dharma’ made for ‘votebank politics’

September 03, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Amit Shah said the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, and its ally in the State Congress, have insulted ‘Sanatan Dharma’ for votebank appeasement

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at the inauguration of ‘Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’, in Dungarpur, Rajasthan on September 03, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday reacted sharply to reported remarks made by DMK leader Udaynidhi Stalin on “Sanatan Dharma”, accusing both the DMK and its ally, the Congress, of “insulting Sanatan Dharma” for vote bank politics.

Mr. Shah was addressing a public rally in Dungarpur in Rajasthan, at the launch of the BJP’s “Parivartan Yatra” in the poll going state.

Alleging that ‘Sanatan dharma’ is against equality and social justice, Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has said it should be eradicated, when he spoke at a conference in Chennai organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association on Saturday. Mr. Stalin is reported to have said that just as “Few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can’t oppose Dengue, Mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate this that’s how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Sanatana is against social justice and has to be eradicated: Udhayanidhi

Mr. Shah said DMK leaders and Congress MP Karti Chidambaram’s statement supporting Mr. Stalin’s remarks were clear calls by them for the abolition of Sanatan Dharma.

“These people have talked about ‘Sanatan dharma’ for votebank appeasement. They have insulted (‘Sanatan dharma’),” he said.

Dubbing the INDIA alliance as “ghamandiya gathbandhan”, Mr. Shah said the alliance can go to any extent for votebank politics but “the more they talk against ‘Sanatan dharma’, the less they will be visible”.

“They say that if Modi wins, ‘Sanatan’ rule will come. ‘Sanatan’ is ruling the hearts of the people. Modi has said the country will run on the basis of the Constitution,” Mr. Shah said, adding that the Prime Minister has worked to secure the nation.

Earlier, BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya had in a post on “X” said that Mr. Stalin’s remarks were akin to calling for genocide of 80% of India’s population. “Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamilnadu CM MK Stalin, and a Minister in the DMK Gov’t, has linked Sanatana Dharma to malaria and dengue… He is of the opinion that it must be eradicated and not merely opposed. In short, he is calling for genocide of 80% population of Bharat, who follow Sanatan Dharma,” Mr. Malviya posted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

politics (general)

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US