Shah should quit for failing to control Manipur violence, says Congress

Stepping up its attack on the Union government over the renewed violence in Manipur, the Congress on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) said Home Minister Amit Shah had been “total failure” in controlling the violence, and demanded his resignation.

Party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, Manipur Congress chief K. Meghachandra, Lok Sabha member from Inner Manipur A. Bimol Akoijam and AICC in-charge of Manipur Girish Chodankar held a joint press conference in which they also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the strife-torn State even once in the past 16 months.

‘Burning for 16 months’

They said the Prime Minister was more concerned about crises and conflicts in other parts of the world than in his own country. “A State of this country has been burning for the last 16 months and the Prime Minister of this country does not have even a minute to go to Manipur,” Ms. Shrinate said.

Watch:Mobile internet, broadband, VPNs banned for five days in Manipur

“I am proud of the fact that my leader Rahul Gandhi has gone to Manipur thrice and has made an appeal for peace. Where is the PM? Why should I not say that there should be an inquiry on the PM, Prime Minister’s Office? Why should I not say that the Home Minister be sacked, he has been a total failure,” she added.

Ms. Shrinate said 11 to 12 people had died in the last 10 days, and rocket propelled grenades (RPGs) and drones were now being used to target civilians and villages.

Mr. Akoijam said post-Independent India had not seen the kind of violence that Manipur had witnessed in the past 16 months. “The constitutional mechanism has completely collapsed — 60,000 people have been displaced and the situation is akin to Partition. Our Prime Minister is more concerned about crises and conflicts in other parts of the world than in his own country. Perhaps he doesn’t even consider Manipur a part of the country,” he said.

“The government of India is solely responsible for the subversion of the Constitution and the tragedy,” Mr. Akoijam alleged.

Mr. Meghachandra said the magnitude of the violence had escalated after September 1. “The use of highly sophisticated weapons, drones, RPGs, and bombings in various places has resulted in many civilian deaths, while many others have been hospitalised. Numerous students have protested against the government,” he said.