Shah, Nadda arrive in Kolkata to discuss strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

December 26, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 12:04 pm IST - Kolkata

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda arrived here in the early hours of Tuesday, December 26, 2023 a party leader said.

The two senior BJP leaders will assess the organisational preparedness in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls next year, he said.

Mr. Shah and Mr. Nadda reached Kolkata airport around 12.45 am, and are scheduled to preside over a series of organisational meetings during the day.

BJP MLA Manoj Tigga said the party’s preparations for the Parliamentary polls have begun.

"Our central leaders, the prime minister, Union home minister and party president will continue to visit the state… their tours will increase in the near future," Mr. Tigga told reporters at the airport.

BJP West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and MP Dilip Ghosh were among the state leaders present at the airport to receive Shah and Nadda.

The home minister and the BJP chief will visit Gurudwara Bara Sikh Sangat and the Kalighat temple on Tuesday morning, Tigga said.

They will also conduct a series of meetings with state functionaries and frontal organisations, and assess the organisational strength ahead of the general elections, he said.

Later in the evening, the two senior BJP leaders will participate in a closed-door programme at the National Library before departing for New Delhi, Mr. Tigga added.