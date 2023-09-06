Shah, Meghwal meet Kovind days after he was appointed head of ‘one nation, one election’ panel

September 06, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - New Delhi

Home Minister Amit Shah and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on September 6 met former president Ram Nath Kovind who heads the committee on simultaneous polls in New Delhi, days after the government notified the panel, sources said.

They described the nearly hour-long meeting as a "courtesy call".

Efforts are on to hold the first meeting of the high-level committee in the coming days and a venue is being finalised.

The meetings in future could also be held in hybrid mode, they said.

The Law Ministry, it is learnt, is in the process of nominating officers who would help the panel and offer it secretarial assistance.

On Saturday, the government had notified the high-level committee under Mr. Kovind to look into and make recommendations on the issue of holding synchronised polls to the Lok Sabha, State Assemblies and local bodies.

On Sunday, top Law Ministry officials had briefed Mr. Kovind and had sought to know how he would like to go about the mandate of the committee.

Home Minister Mr. Shah, senior advocate Harish Salve, former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash Kashyap, chairman of the 15th Finance Commission N.K. Singh, former CVC Sanjay Kothari and former leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad are its members.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had declined to be part of the committee.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is a special invitee. The law secretary has been named as the secretary to the committee.

