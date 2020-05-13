National

Shah Faesal's detention extended by 3 months under PSA

.Shah Faesal File

.Shah Faesal File   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

The extension order, finalised by the Home department, is likely to be served to Mr. Faesal in the next 24 hours, sources said.

The detention period of IAS topper and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement chief Shah Faesal, 36, was extended by three months under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on Wednesday, official sources said.

Mr. Faesal, who was booked under the PSA on February 15, was about to complete three months of detention under the PSA and was due to a review as per the rules.

Mr. Faesal was detained at the Delhi international airport in the second week of August following his interviews to several media channels, expressing strong views against the Centre's move to revoke J&K's special status.

Mr. Faesal, who quit his government job to launch his own party last year, was shifted to a detention centre in Srinagar on August 14, 2019. At present, he is detained in the MLA Hostel in Srinagar.

He has become fifth mainstream leader to face extension in their detention. Earlier, the detention periods of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, Naeem Akhtar, Sartaj Madani and National Conference's Ali Muhammad Sagar were extended.

