National

Shah Faesal sent back to Kashmir from Delhi, detained in Srinagar

A file picture of People’s United Forum leader Shah Faesal starting a signature campaign against the proposed revocation of Articles 370 and 35A in Srinagar on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

A file picture of People’s United Forum leader Shah Faesal starting a signature campaign against the proposed revocation of Articles 370 and 35A in Srinagar on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

more-in

Faesal, the president of J&K Peoples Movement was stopped from flying out of the country on Wednesday around 5.30 a.m.

Kashmiri leader and former IAS officer Shah Faesal was detained at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning and flown to Srinagar, one of his friends told The Hindu.

Mr. Faesal, the president of J&K People’s Movement was stopped from flying out of the country on Wednesday around 5.30 a.m.

“He was about to board a flight when he was detained. He was on way to Harvard,” his friend said. Mr. Faesal has been kept under detention in Srinagar along with other politicians.

DCP airport Sanjay Bhatia said, “We do not have any information on his arrest.”

A source in the immigration department also denied any knowledge about Mr. Faesal’s detention. Another official said they were not sure of any other agency was involved in his detention.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 14, 2019 3:37:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/shah-faesal-sent-back-to-kashmir-from-delhi-detained-in-srinagar/article29091583.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY