Shah Faesal sent back to Kashmir from Delhi, detained in Srinagar

Kashmiri leader and former IAS officer Shah Faesal was detained at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning and flown to Srinagar, one of his friends told The Hindu.

Mr. Faesal, the president of J&K People’s Movement was stopped from flying out of the country on Wednesday around 5.30 a.m.

“He was about to board a flight when he was detained. He was on way to Harvard,” his friend said. Mr. Faesal has been kept under detention in Srinagar along with other politicians.

DCP airport Sanjay Bhatia said, “We do not have any information on his arrest.”

A source in the immigration department also denied any knowledge about Mr. Faesal’s detention. Another official said they were not sure of any other agency was involved in his detention.