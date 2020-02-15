Shah Faesal booked under Public Safety Act

IAS topper and J&K People’s Movement chief Shah Faesal was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on February 15, the seventh prominent mainstream politician to face the stringent law.

Mr. Faesal was detained at the Delhi International Airport in the second week of August following his interviews to several media channels, expressing strong views against the Centre’s move to revoke J&K’s special status.

He was shifted to a detention centre in Srinagar on August 14, 2019. Since then, he has been in preventive custody under Section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). At present, he is detained inside the MLA hostel in Srinagar.

Sources said Mr. Faesal’s wife withdrew a habeas corpus petition before the Supreme Court to avoid the administration’s harsh measure to book him under the PSA, which can detain a person without a trial up to three months and detention can be extended up to two years.

His family was assured that he would not face the stringent law if he withdrew his petition, a close friend said.

Mr. Faesal topped the IAS examination in 2009 and emerged as a poster boy for locals to prepare for such competitive examinations. He launched his party last year after quitting from the government job.

Other mainstream leaders booked under the PSA include Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Ali Mohammad Sagar, Sartaj Madani, Hilal Lone and Naeem Akhtar.