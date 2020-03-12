Shah contradicts himself on Delhi riots

New Delhi

12 March 2020 22:45 IST

There was a contradiction in Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in Lok Sabha on Wednesday where he said that the communal riots in Delhi was a “pre-planned conspiracy”.

Parliament proceedings, as it happened on March 12, 2020

On February 25, a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau said: “Shri Shah noted that the professional assessment is that the violence in the capital has been spontaneous.

“He expressed confidence in the Delhi police and said the force has shown maximum restraint to get the situation under control,” the statement added.

The February 25 statement was issued after Mr. Shah chaired a meeting on the situation in Delhi that was attended by Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In his speech in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Mr. Shah said money was pumped through hawala transactions and over 300 rioters from Uttar Pradesh were identified which pointed that the riots were planned.