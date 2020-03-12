National

Shah contradicts himself on Delhi riots

In this video grab made out of RSTV, Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on March 12, 2020.

In this video grab made out of RSTV, Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on March 12, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

There was a contradiction in Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in Lok Sabha on Wednesday where he said that the communal riots in Delhi was a “pre-planned conspiracy”.

On February 25, a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau said: “Shri Shah noted that the professional assessment is that the violence in the capital has been spontaneous.

“He expressed confidence in the Delhi police and said the force has shown maximum restraint to get the situation under control,” the statement added.

The February 25 statement was issued after Mr. Shah chaired a meeting on the situation in Delhi that was attended by Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In his speech in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Mr. Shah said money was pumped through hawala transactions and over 300 rioters from Uttar Pradesh were identified which pointed that the riots were planned.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Citizenship Amendment Act
Delhi violence 2020
Parliament proceedings
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 12, 2020 10:51:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/shah-contradicts-himself-on-delhi-riots/article31052878.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY