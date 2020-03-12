Shah contradicts himself on Delhi riots

There was a contradiction in Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in Lok Sabha on Wednesday where he said that the communal riots in Delhi was a “pre-planned conspiracy”.
On February 25, a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau said: “Shri Shah noted that the professional assessment is that the violence in the capital has been spontaneous.
“He expressed confidence in the Delhi police and said the force has shown maximum restraint to get the situation under control,” the statement added.
The February 25 statement was issued after Mr. Shah chaired a meeting on the situation in Delhi that was attended by Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
In his speech in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Mr. Shah said money was pumped through hawala transactions and over 300 rioters from Uttar Pradesh were identified which pointed that the riots were planned.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.