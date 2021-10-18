Shah chairs meet on internal security threats

The recent killing of civilians and exodus of migrant labourers from Jammu and Kashmir were discussed

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a conference on Monday that “deliberated on various internal security challenges and discussed ways to tackle them firmly.”

The National Security Strategies Conference held at the Intelligence Bureau headquarters was attended by Directors General of Police of all States and Directors General of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

“Deliberations were detailed and expansive, given the presence of all DGPs and DGs of CPFs,” the Home Ministry said in a tweet.

The recent killing of civilians and exodus of migrant labourers from Jammu and Kashmir were discussed in detail.

The day-long conference is an annual affair held around June but it was delayed due to second wave of COVID-19.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla were also present in the meeting. The other two junior ministers — Nisith Pramanik and Ajay Kumar Mishra — did not attend the conference though they were invited. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval was also absent as he is on leave. The two deputy NSA’s- Rajinder Khanna and Pankaj Saran were present.