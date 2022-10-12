SGPC to set up international Sikh advisory board

An approval was also given to establish sub-offices of the Sikh body in different countries.

PTI Amritsar
October 12, 2022 08:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President and Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami along with Members of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and other Sikh organisations take part in a protest march to appeal for the release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their jail terms, in Amritsar on August 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has decided to establish an international Sikh advisory board, which will have representatives from different countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

This board will make efforts to resolve issues and grievances of Sikhs living in foreign countries and support local gurdwara management committees in preaching the Sikh faith.

This decision was taken in the SGPC's executive committee meeting held here under the leadership of its president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

During this meeting, an approval was also given to establish sub-offices of the Sikh body in different countries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After the meeting, Mr. Dhami said a number of Sikhs are living across the world and this trend is accelerating. In view of this, the SGPC will establish an international Sikh advisory board.

He said the SGPC will also establish its offices in different countries for direct and easy contact with community members.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He said in the past, the SGPC had started this process in Yuba City in the United States of America, which will be expedited and necessary action will be taken to establish sub-offices in other countries as well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
religion and belief

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app