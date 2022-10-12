SGPC to set up international Sikh advisory board

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President and Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami along with Members of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and other Sikh organisations take part in a protest march to appeal for the release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their jail terms, in Amritsar on August 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has decided to establish an international Sikh advisory board, which will have representatives from different countries.

This board will make efforts to resolve issues and grievances of Sikhs living in foreign countries and support local gurdwara management committees in preaching the Sikh faith.

This decision was taken in the SGPC's executive committee meeting held here under the leadership of its president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

During this meeting, an approval was also given to establish sub-offices of the Sikh body in different countries.

After the meeting, Mr. Dhami said a number of Sikhs are living across the world and this trend is accelerating. In view of this, the SGPC will establish an international Sikh advisory board.

He said the SGPC will also establish its offices in different countries for direct and easy contact with community members.

He said in the past, the SGPC had started this process in Yuba City in the United States of America, which will be expedited and necessary action will be taken to establish sub-offices in other countries as well.