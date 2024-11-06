 />
SGPC terms kirpan restriction for Sikh employees at airports as an ‘excess’

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami in a statement said the directives are in violation of the Article 25 of the Constitution of India

Published - November 06, 2024 09:25 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the body responsible for the management of historical Gurdwaras, on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) termed the restrictions on Sikh employees wearing kirpans (curved dagger) while on duty at airports as an “excess”.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami in a statement said the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation’s Bureau Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS) should immediately withdraw its directives as it is in violation of the Article 25 of the Constitution of India.

Mr. Dhami said, “We have notice of prohibiting Amritdhari [initiated] Sikh employees from wearing Sikh kakaar [symbols of faith] which includes the kirpan at Indian airports. The prohibition on wearing kirpan for Sikh employees performing duty at airports, as per the recent order issued by Union Ministry of Civil Aviation’s BCAS, is an excess and in violation of the Article 25 of the Constitution of India.”

Mr. Dhami said the SGPC has written a letter to the Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, expressing strong objection to this directive and has appealed to immediately withdraw and revise the BCAS order.

“This discrimination within their own country is a major attack on the religious freedom of Sikh citizens. The Indian government should never forget that the Sikhs made great sacrifices for the freedom of this country. He said that it is unfortunate that excesses are being forced on the Sikhs who have sacrificed for the country in their own nation,” Mr. Dhami said.

He said that the governments should refrain from such actions that hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikhs.

Published - November 06, 2024 09:25 pm IST

