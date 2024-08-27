SGPC sends legal notice over Kangana’s upcoming movie Emergency

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the body responsible for the management of historical Gurdwaras has sent a legal notice to the producers of actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movie – Emergency, alleging misrepresentation of the history of Sikhs and has demanded the removal of objectionable scenes that it asserted have hurt Sikh sentiments.

Separately, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was also filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking a revocation of the certificate of the movie – Emergency for its public release.

In the notice sent by the SGPC, the producers of the movie, including Kangana Ranaut, have been asked to remove the trailer released on August 14, from public and social media platforms and seek an apology from the Sikh community.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said the movie trailer reveals several ‘anti-Sikh scenes scenes’, which have deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. An attempt has been made to show Sikhs as terrorists and separatists, which is unacceptable and far from the truth, he said.

He said if the objectionable scenes are not removed from the movie then necessary legal action will be taken against the movie producers.

Meanwhile, in the PIL filed before the High Court, it has been submitted that an attempt was being made through the movie to destroy the social fabric of the State of Punjab.

