GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SGPC sends legal notice over Kangana’s upcoming movie Emergency

The producers of the movie have been asked to remove the trailer released on August 14, from public and social media platforms and seek an apology from the Sikh community

Published - August 27, 2024 11:01 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
A still from Emergency starring Kangana Ranaut.

A still from Emergency starring Kangana Ranaut. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the body responsible for the management of historical Gurdwaras has sent a legal notice to the producers of actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movie – Emergency, alleging misrepresentation of the history of Sikhs and has demanded the removal of objectionable scenes that it asserted have hurt Sikh sentiments.

Separately, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was also filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking a revocation of the certificate of the movie – Emergency for its public release.

In the notice sent by the SGPC, the producers of the movie, including Kangana Ranaut, have been asked to remove the trailer released on August 14, from public and social media platforms and seek an apology from the Sikh community.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said the movie trailer reveals several ‘anti-Sikh scenes scenes’, which have deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. An attempt has been made to show Sikhs as terrorists and separatists, which is unacceptable and far from the truth, he said.

He said if the objectionable scenes are not removed from the movie then necessary legal action will be taken against the movie producers.

Meanwhile, in the PIL filed before the High Court, it has been submitted that an attempt was being made through the movie to destroy the social fabric of the State of Punjab.

Related Topics

India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.