SGPC opposes any move to introduce ballistic helmets for Sikh soldiers

February 04, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - Amritsar

A delegation of the SGPC, the apex religious body of the Sikhs, met the National Commission for Minorities chief to discuss the issue

PTI

The SGPC delegation said no interference in the matter of Sikh identity will be tolerated. (Representational image) | Photo Credit: PTI

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has strongly opposed any move to introduce ballistic helmets for Sikh soldiers.

A delegation of the SGPC, the apex religious body of the Sikhs, met the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) chief to discuss the issue.

The SGPC delegation said no interference in the matter of Sikh identity will be tolerated. Therefore, under no circumstances the helmets can be accepted on Sikh soldiers, they said.

The remarks come amid reports that introduction of ballistic helmets for Sikh soldiers is being considered.

The SGPC delegation on Feb. 3 attended the meeting at the NCM office in New Delhi. The delegation included SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal and member Raghbir Singh Saharan Majra.

It registered a strong objection before NCM chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura to the government’s reported proposal to make Sikh soldiers wear helmets and made a point that there can be no discussion or reasoning on this issue.

CONNECT WITH US