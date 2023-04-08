ADVERTISEMENT

SGPC claims misrepresentation of historical details in Class 12 syllabus book of NCERT

April 08, 2023 04:39 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - AMRITSAR

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said it was not justified to portray Sikhs as separatists, so the NCERT should remove such highly objectionable mentions

PTI

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday, claimed that the NCERT had misrepresented historical details related to Sikhs, in its Political Science syllabus book of Class 12.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said in a statement, that the National Council of Educational Research and Training had recorded “misleading information” about the Anandpur Sahib resolution in Chapter-8, namely `Regional Aspirations’, in its book ‘Politics In India Since Independence’, which had hurt the sentiments of the community.

Explaining the 1973 resolution, he said it talked about the State's rights and the strengthening of the federal structure. "It is not at all justified to portray Sikhs as separatists, so the NCERT should remove such highly objectionable mentions," Mr. Dhami said.

"The communal aspect has been taken while removing some old information and adding some new details in the Class 12 syllabus," he claimed.

"It is sad that changes are being made according to what suits the incumbent Central government. Curricula, especially about minorities, are being eliminated and arbitrary syllabus is being created. Accordingly, the Anandpur Sahib resolution has been wrongly interpreted in the book 'Politics In India Since Independence'," claimed Mr. Dhami.

The SGPC chief said the Anandpur Sahib resolution was a historical document that did not contain anything wrong.

