‘SG’ stands for VVIP chopper deal case accused Sushen Mohan Gupta, ED finds

NEW DELHI

24 December 2021 15:53 IST

It arrived at the conclusion after cross-checking data retrieved from pen drive submitted by accused-turned-approver Rajiv Saxena

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the ₹3,700-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal case has established that the codename “SG” mentioned in several documents and emails exchanged between some suspects stands for accused Sushen Mohan Gupta, who was arrested by the agency in March 2019.

Asked if “SG” mentioned at various places in the case related papers referred to Gupta, a senior agency official on Friday answered in the affirmative.

The ED arrived at the conclusion after cross-checking the data retrieved from a pen drive submitted by accused-turned-approver Rajiv Saxena, who was deported from the United Arab Emirates in January 2019, with the transaction records received from the Mauritius authorities in response to the letters rogatory (judicial requests seeking information).

Multiple email exchanges

The ED came across multiple email exchanges pertaining to transfer of funds to various entities, which had reference of “SG”. Details of the transactions in question were also found in the pen drive, also confirming that it belonged to Gupta. The transfer of funds to the entities in question was also reflected in the transactions.

Entries in the diaries and some sheets linked to the accused persons in the case were also verified from the bank statements received through the letters rogatory. According to the ED, more than 500 cross-referenced entries establish the genuineness of the data contained in the pen drive, which matched with those in the account statements of Mauritius-based Interstellar Technologies Limited.

As alleged, funds were routed via Interstellar Technologies linked to Gupta to bribe Indian officials, bureaucrats and politicians for swinging the VVIP chopper deal in favour of AgustaWestland. A complex web of overseas entities was used to launder the money on the pretext of consultancy and service contracts.

Quoting a news report on the issue, All India Congress Committee in charge of Telangana and MP B. Manickam Tagore on Friday tweeted: “‘SG’ Stands For Sushen Mohan Gupta, Not Sonia Gandhi In Docs. Will the section of Media apologies for spreading fake news in 2016 onwards? Will Sanghi’s say sorry to the honest person like Mrs Gandhi? True prevails..True wins...”