Sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan: Court to record on November 26 wrestler's statement

The court had on May 21 framed charges of sexual harassment and using force to outrage women's modesty against Singh in the case

Published - November 15, 2024 06:59 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh appears in the Rouse Avenue court for the hearing in women wrestlers’ sexual harassment case, in New Delhi on November 14, 2024

BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh appears in the Rouse Avenue court for the hearing in women wrestlers’ sexual harassment case, in New Delhi on November 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

A Delhi court will resume on November 26 recording statement of one of six female wrestlers who have accused former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasiya posted the matter for further proceedings after recording statement of one of the complainants in the case on November 14.

The proceedings took place in-chamber.

The court had on May 21 framed charges of sexual harassment and using force to outrage women's modesty against Singh in the case.

Singh had pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The judge had also framed the charge of criminal intimidation against Singh.

The court further framed charge of criminal intimidation against co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case.

