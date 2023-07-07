ADVERTISEMENT

Sexual harassment at workplace cases: SC refuses to entertain plea to protect complainants, witnesses

July 07, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - New Delhi

A bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice P.S. Narasimha noted that the top court had in 2020 refused to interfere with a similar prayer.

PTI

The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to protect complainants and witnesses in sexual harassment at workplace cases from victimisation or retaliation by accused persons or organisations involved. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to protect complainants and witnesses in sexual harassment at workplace cases from victimisation or retaliation by accused persons or organisations involved.

A bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice P.S. Narasimha noted that the top court had in 2020 refused to interfere with a similar prayer.

The top court said the petitioner should give specific examples to support her case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 "This court, by its order dated January 6, 2020, had not interfered with the Delhi High Court dismissing a PIL for the same prayer. The petitioner stated that she made a representation to authorities with a reminder. We leave it open to the petitioner to approach the authorities with a representation so that a decision can be taken if the grievance needs to be looked into. Let the grievance be looked at an appropriate level," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by legal professional Sunita Thawani seeking directions for protection of witnesses and complainants in cases of sexual harassment at the workplace.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US