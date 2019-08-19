SC dismisses plea by Tehelka founder Tarun Tejpal to quash sexual assault charges

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea by Tarun Tejpal, founder of Tehelka magazine, to quash charges of rape and wrongful confinement brought by a Goa court in 2017.

The charges were serious and also amounted to an attack on privacy, the Supreme Court said.

It put a deadline of six months for completion of the trial, saying it was already delayed.

The case concerns the alleged sexual assault committed by Mr. Tejpal on a former colleague inside a hotel elevator in Goa in 2013.

Mr. Tejpal had denied any attempts to delay the trial and informed the court that there were over a 150 prosecution witnesses in the case.

The Bombay High Court had directed the trial judge to not proceed with the witness examinations after Mr. Tejpal challenged the framing of charges.

In September 2017, the Goa trial court framed charges of rape and wrongful confinement against Mr. Tejpal in the case filed against him. He was arrested on November 30, 2013 by the Crime Branch after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court. He has been out on bail since May 2014.