Sexual assault case in which Malayalam actor Dileep is accused to get ‘specific priority’, directs SC

Supreme Court directs trial court in Kerala to complete the trial preferably before January 31, 2023

Supreme Court directs trial court in Kerala to complete the trial preferably before January 31, 2023

The Supreme Court on Monday said it expected the trial in a sexual assault case, in which Malayalam actor Dileep is an accused, to get "specific priority".

A Bench led by Justice Dinesh Maheshwari said in its order that the trial "may proceed on a day-to-day basis".

Mr. Dileep had filed an application in the Supreme Court saying the case proceedings was being "protracted at the instance of the prosecutrix so as to evade a final verdict". He had also complained to the top court that the trial had not proceeded expeditiously. He alleged that he was being subjected to a media trial.

"Though, as at present we are not making any comments on the variety of grievances voiced by the petitioner (Dileep) but, taking the totality of circumstances into account and the orders already passed in this matter, we would expect that the trial of the matter is assigned a specific priority and, for that purpose, if necessary, the trial may proceed on day-to-day basis," the Supreme Court directed.

The Bench referred to how the trial judge had made a request on July 19 for six months' time, starting from February 16, 2022, to complete the proceedings.

"Even the extended time, as sought for by the trial judge has expired," the apex court remarked on Monday.

The apex court directed the trial court in Kerala to complete the trial preferably before January 31, 2023.

The court also noted that the Kerala High Court is set to hear a transfer petition moved by the prosecutrix on September 6. The Bench urged the High Court to consider the petition without delay.

Asking the parties to cooperate with the lower court, the Bench ordered the trial court to send a progress report after four weeks and listed the case on October 11.