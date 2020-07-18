National

Sex racket busted in Agartala

The Agartala police on Friday busted a sex racket after raiding a hotel in the city. Ten persons, including six young girls, were taken into custody. Among those arrested were the hotel manager.

Police said more arrests were likely as the detainees had revealed the involvement of several others.

“We have conducted the raid after maintaining a close watch on the hotel for some days,” said a senior police official. He said a girl got her leg fractured after she jumped from the rooftop of the hotel to escape. She had been admitted to a hospital.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 18, 2020 4:06:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sex-racket-busted-in-agartala/article32119510.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY