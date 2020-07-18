Sex racket busted in Agartala

The Agartala police on Friday busted a sex racket after raiding a hotel in the city. Ten persons, including six young girls, were taken into custody. Among those arrested were the hotel manager.

Police said more arrests were likely as the detainees had revealed the involvement of several others.

“We have conducted the raid after maintaining a close watch on the hotel for some days,” said a senior police official. He said a girl got her leg fractured after she jumped from the rooftop of the hotel to escape. She had been admitted to a hospital.