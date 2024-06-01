Severe flooding in Kerala, Assam due to two cyclonic systems: CWC

Kerala and Assam are facing severe flooding due to two cyclonic systems, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC), which advised continuous monitoring and preparedness for further potential flooding.

The CWC has released its flood situation report, detailing significant rainfall and resultant severe flood conditions in various regions of the country with Kerala and Assam being the most affected.

One cyclone over Arunachal Pradesh, combined with strong winds from the Bay of Bengal, has brought heavy rains to Northeastern States like Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim.

Another cyclone off the coast of south Kerala has caused heavy rainfall in the coastal State.

Forecast for more rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more heavy rains. The key rivers in Assam such as Subansiri, Jiabharali and Kopili are swelling, affecting the districts like Tinsukia, Darrang and Nalbari, the advisory said.

Although some rivers like the Barak are seeing receding water levels, the situation remains critical.

Kerala has also experienced extremely heavy rainfall with Udumbannoor recording 23 cm and Urumi seeing 14 cm of rain, the advisory said.

Other locations such as Kottayam and Poonjar received 11 cm, while Vadavathur got 10 cm. The CWC has warned of potential water level rises in several rivers across the State, including the Muvattupuzha, Gayatri, Thodupuzha, Bharathapuzha, Kabini, Karuvannur and Periyar.

The IMD forecasts predict continued heavy rainfall in districts such as Thrissur, Kozhikode, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad. The flood situation at the Manakkad site on Thodupuzha river in Idukki is currently above normal and rising.

The advisory gave data as per which Assam is grappling with severe flood conditions with six stations reporting severe floods and one station above normal flood levels.

The affected rivers include the Subansiri, Jiabharali, Buridehing, Dhansiri, Puthimari, Pagladia and Kopili. The key districts impacted are Tinsukia, Darrang, Nalbari, Goalpara and Dhubri.

Flood conditions in the Barak river and its tributaries are, however, showing a receding trend.

The forecast suggests water levels will remain above warning levels for the next seven days in various stations. Key sites such as Annapurna Ghat on the Barak river in Cachar and Matijuri on Katakhal river in Hailakandi have severe flood conditions currently receding.

Yet, locations like Kampur on Kopili river in Nagaon are experiencing severe and rising water levels.

The CWC has advised continuous monitoring and preparedness for potential flooding, particularly in Assam and Kerala. The flood situation is being closely monitored and further details and real-time updates are available on the CWC and IMD websites.

Reservoirs and dams such as Prakasam Barrage in Andhra Pradesh and Kota Barrage in Rajasthan are also being monitored with inflow forecasts being issued to regulate water levels and prevent downstream flooding.

