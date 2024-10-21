Severe cyclonic storm to cross between Puri and Sagar island, says IMD

The low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal on Monday (October 21, 2024) intensified and is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm by October 23 which will cross between Puri in Odisha and Sagar island in West Bengal, the IMD said.

The India Meteorological Department in its latest message said: "…continuing its move the system is very likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of October 24 and early morning October 25 as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph with gusting 120 kmph."

The national weather agency said the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea moved west-nortwestwards and lay as a well-marked low-pressure area over eastcentral Bay of Bengal at 1130 hours on Monday (October 21, 2024).

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by October 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23, over eastcentral Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24 morning," the IMD said.

The IMD has advised fishermen to return to shore by Monday (October 21, 2024) evening and not to venture into the sea till October 26.

IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Sunday (October 20, 2024) said that Odisha is likely to bear the maximum brunt of the cyclonic storm. The cyclone would spend maximum time on the Odisha coast leading to heavy to very heavy rainfall and high speed wind up to 100 km/hour.

The weather agency has forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places in Odisha on October 23. Heavy to very heavy rainfall may also occur at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on October 24-25.

The IMD has issued red warning (take action) of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (more than 20 cm) and thunderstorm with lightning has been sounded for isolated places in Puri, Khurda, Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur districts on October 24.

It also issued an orange warning (get ready to take action) of heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) along with thunderstorm with lightning for isolated places in Kendrapada, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamal and Gajapati districts.

Yellow warning (be aware) of heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) and thunderstorm with lightning has also been issued for isolated places in Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts.

The IMD maintained that squally wind speed reaching 40-50 gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to commence over northwest adjoining west central Bay of Bengal, along and off Odisha coast, from October 23 evening. It would gradually increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph from October 24 night till October 25 morning.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has put the district collectors of coastal districts on high alert and directed them to take all possible measures including evacuation of people from vulnerable places.

