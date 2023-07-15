HamberMenu
Several special gestures by France in banquet for PM Modi: Officials

The last time the museum was the venue for a banquet was in 1953 which was held in the honour of Queen Elizabeth.

July 15, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
France made several special gestures for the banquet hosted by its President Emmanuel Macron for Prime Minister Narendra Modi

France made several special gestures for the banquet hosted by its President Emmanuel Macron for Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: reuters

France made several special gestures for the banquet hosted by its President Emmanuel Macron for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Saturday.

To begin with, the banquet on the occasion of Bastille Day on Friday was hosted at the Louvre Museum. The last time the museum, home to some of the world's most famous works of art, was the venue for a banquet was in 1953 which was held in the honour of Queen Elizabeth, they said.

India-France relation geared for next 25 years, says PM Modi

Generally, it gets a lot of footfall on this national day for France but was closed off for the banquet.

"Even the thread for the menu had the Indian tricolour which is a deviation from their protocol because they always do French colours only," an official said.

The menu also featured specially curated vegetarian dishes, they added.

