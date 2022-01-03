66 people on board Cordelia cruise ship test Covid positive on arrival in Goa

Panaji

03 January 2022 17:13 IST

The cruise liner, where the NCB busted a high-profile rave party in October last year, was carrying hordes of New Year revellers

As many as 66 of the over 2,000 people on board the Cordelia cruise ship, which came to the coastal state from Mumbai, have tested Covid positive, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday.

A medical team in PPE kits came on board to conduct RT-PCR tests of the passengers and crew members.

Officials had instructed that no one should disembark from the ship before the result of the RT-PCR tests was declared.

The liner is anchored close to Mormugao Port cruise terminal.