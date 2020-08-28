Several parts of Srinagar sealed to prevent Muharram processions

Movement of people, vehicles not allowed at Lal Chowk

Security forces on Friday sealed several parts of Srinagar to prevent Muharram processions, which remain banned since the 1990s in Kashmir Valley.

Lal Chowk saw all main roads sealed with concertina wires, as no movement of people and vehicles was allowed.

An official said curbs were imposed at eight police station limits in Srinagar as “Shia mourners were planning a procession”.

Today is the 8th of Muharram and Shia Muslims traditionally organise a procession from Shaheed Gunj to Abi Guzar to Dalgate areas on the occasion.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole on Thursday announced fresh restrictions on religious gatherings in Kashmir “in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic”.

The police lodged a case recently against Shia mourners for raising pro-azaadi slogans. Another group of Shia mourners clashed with the police in Budgam.