12 militant groups likely operating in Jammu, focus on Doda ‘to gain strategic depth’

Over 12 militant groups, operating in twos and threes, are suspected to be active in the twin valleys of Pir Panjal Valley and Chenab Valley of Jammu region, which is in the throes of renewed militant activities over the last one month, which has left 24 people dead.

Official sources told The Hindu that the security apparatus tracking militant movement has intercepted over 16 to 19 signals emanating from different pockets of the region following the attack in Reasi on June 9, which left nine pilgrims dead and over 33 injured.

Authorities said offline mobile applications, which have locations pre-fed on it, and Virtual Private Network (VPN) applications “gave an edge to these hiding militants”, who navigate the tough undulating topography and dense jungles with technical support. “These applications could work in the absence of internet services,” another police official said.

The use of YSMS technology, which is hard to trace and detect, and SIM-less phone activation, where militants activate Bluetooth technology to connect with another group and across the Line of Control (LoC), has made it hard for the security forces to develop virtual intelligence on movement of militants, sources said. The police banned the use of VPN in the Pir Panjal valley in April this year and arrested three locals for possessing VPNs on their mobile phones.

Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police of Jammu zone, had suspected the involvement of “six to seven groups in the Jammu region” on June 27.

However, locals, living in the upper reaches of the twin valleys, have reported increased sightings of militants, especially in Doda, which has by and large remained a militancy-free zone since 2005, police officials said.

In the past 38 days, starting June 9, at least 10 faceoffs were witnessed between militants and security forces in the Jammu division, mostly in Doda district. A total of 24 casualties were reported in these face-offs, which include 10 security personnel and five militants.

Sources said that after taking advantage of the tough topography and 230-km long LoC operating in Pir Panjal Valley’s Poonch and Rajouri, militant groups were shifting to Doda of Chenab Valley, which comprises Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar and Bhaderwah districts.

A senior police official, who served in Doda district in the past, told The Hindu that a rare bid was being made by militants to gain “a strategic depth” in the Jammu region and “increases the cost for security forces, which are already forced to increase footprints in a large forest area of Poonch and Rajouri since 2020”.

“Doda district has a forest cover of 2.19 lakh hectares. It’s a district that connects with Anantnag district of Kashmir Valley, Udhampur in the Jammu plains and Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. It’s home to narrow valleys and is mostly forest areas. Militants can manage to engage both the Northern and Western Command of the Army from here,” the police officer said on the condition of anonymity.

In fact, the Western Command saw a rare attack when militants targeted an Army convoy and killed five soldiers on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar mountainous road near Badnota village of Kathua district on July 9.

Another change in militant tack, according to official sources, is the introduction of U.S.-made M4 rifles, Chinese armour-piercing steel bullets and training in sniping across the border “to carry out ambushes to maximise casualties”. “M4 rifles firing range is 500 to 600 meters compared to AK47 with 350 meters of firing range. This has also given an advantage to militants,” officials said.

“Militants operating in Kashmir Valley mostly used AK47 to engage security forces in close-range firefights. Of late, at least one of the members of a militant group carries a M4 rifle,” officials said.

Fresh face-off in Doda, no injuries

Meanwhile, a fresh exchange of fire was reported between hiding militants and members of Village Defence Group (VDG) in Doda district on Wednesday.

The brief exchange of fire was reported from Malan village in Dessa area of Doda district in the morning, officials said. No casualties were reported in the incident. The fresh contact with the militants was established after four soldiers, including a Captain-rank officer, were killed in a firefight with militants in Urranbaggi area of Dessa.

Preliminary reports suggested VDG members observed the movement and opened fire, resulting in a brief encounter.

Meanwhile, the Army’s Western Command is also gearing up to meet the challenge. An Army spokesperson said the Corps Commander of Vajra Corps on Wednesday “commended all ranks for their dedication and preparedness for undertaking synergised actions to meet operational objectives”.

In the wake of the attacks in Doda, a massive crackdown was launched on the overground workers’ network and several workers were arrested in Doda district, said a police spokesman.

“Showket Ali was apprehended on July 14 and is under police custody. Further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses,” the police said.

The Doda Police, the spokesman said, was committed “to dismantle such workers’ network in the district”.

