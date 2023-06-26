ADVERTISEMENT

8 killed, 7 injured in collision between truck and passenger vehicle in Ratnagiri

June 26, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Mumbai

The accident occurred at Asud on the Dapoli-Harnai road when the truck, which was being driven on the wrong side of the road, rammed into a three-wheeler vehicle carrying 15 passengers on Sunday afternoon, an official said

PTI

Five passengers were killed on the spot and three others died at a hospital, the official said. File. (For Representational purpose only) | Photo Credit: Vijay Bate

At least eight persons were killed and seven others injured when a speeding truck collided with a passenger vehicle in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, the police said on June 26.

Five passengers were killed on the spot and three others died at a hospital, the official said.

In a tweet, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief and announced ex gratia of ₹5 lakh to the kin of each deceased. The relief will be paid from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

