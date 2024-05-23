At least seven persons consisting of two women and five men, were killed and 48 injured following an explosion and major fire in the Dombivali boiler blast incident, said Thane Municipal Corporation, on May 23

A few workers are yet stuck, unable to locate, agencies are still working to rescue them.

A reactor exploded at Amudan Chemical Company located in Phase 2 of Dombivli MIDC area around 1.40 pm, they said.

Reports of 3 to 4 back-to-back blasts in nearby factories coming in. The entire area is covered with smog, the residential area could feel the brunt of it as the window glasses shattered.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to X and said, “Arrangements have been made for treatment of injured and more ambulances have been kept ready. I had a conversation with the Thane collector and they are also reaching on the spot...Teams of NDRF, TDRF, and fire brigade have been called.”

Mr. Fadnavis further said “Unfortunately 6 lives got lost in Dombivali incident and 48 got injured. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Injured are being treated at AIMS, Neptune & Global hospitals & every kind of assistance is being provided. Praying for their speedy recovery. Various teams and administrative officials are at the spot for rescue operations.”

Instructions to conduct a thorough investigation into this incident have been given to the district authorities. Those injured in this accident have been taken to the nearest hospitals for treatment. The site has been secured by the firefighting team as well as medical personnel, and rescue operations have commenced swiftly. Priority has been given to rescue operations currently, and subsequently, those found responsible for this accident will definitely be taken action against.

The four bodies recovered so far from the site were charred beyond recognition, said Kalyan tehsildar Sachin Shejal.

Industries Minister Uday Samant, local MP Shrikant Shinde and MLA Raju Patil visited the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, some 40 km from Mumbai.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that the government will bear the expenses of the treatment of the injured persons, Samant told reporters.

Mr. Shinde has also directed that the victims should be paid compensation within a week, he said.

The blast was so loud that it was heard a kilometre away, an eyewitness said. Glass windows of adjoining buildings cracked while many houses in the vicinity were damaged, officials said.

(with inputs from PTI)

