Several irregularities in probe of drugs case in which Aryan Khan was arrested, says NCB's report

The federal anti-drug agency had instituted an inquiry after several lacunae were found in the probe

PTI Mumbai
October 19, 2022 01:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested after a raid on the ship. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) inquiry into the probe of the drugs-on-cruise case in which Aryan Khan was arrested last year has flagged several irregularities but found no evidence of extortion, an official said on Tuesday.

The federal anti-drug agency had instituted an inquiry after several lacunae were found in the probe of the alleged drug seizure from a cruise ship here last October.

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested after a raid on the ship, but got bail after three weeks with the agency failing to substantiate its charges against him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A special investigation team which looked into the probe of the case submitted its vigilance report a few weeks ago, the NCB official said.

It video-recorded the statements of 65 people during the inquiry, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

It found several irregularities in the investigation and flagged "suspicious behaviour" of seven to eight officers of the NCB.

Questions were also raised about the intention of the officers involved in the investigation and some people were found to have changed their statements many times, the official said.

"We did not find any kind of extortion bid in this case," he added.

It had been alleged that NCB officials were trying to extort money from some accused for letting them off the hook.

There was "selective treatment" and procedural lapses during the probe, the official said. The report recommended action against erring officers including those who were deputed to the NCB at the time, he said.

Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede was the Mumbai zonal director of the bureau when the raid was conducted on the cruise.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
India
narcotics & drug trafficking

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app