Several inmates in Tihar jail questioned in Ambani bomb scare case

NEW DELHI

11 March 2021 22:04 IST

Outfit on radar after it claimed responsibility for blast outside Israel embassy in New Delhi

In the latest development in the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case, the Delhi Police Special Cell have questioned several inmates in the Tihar jail after they tracked the IP address of the device on which the telegram channel ‘jaishulhind’ was found operating from the jail premises.

On February 25, an SUV containing 20 gelatin sticks was found outside Mr. Ambani’s residence Antilia in Mumbai . On the next day, a group identified itself ‘Jaish-Ul-Hind’ had claimed responsibility.

A senior police officer said the organisation was on their radar after it claimed the responsibility for the blast outside the Israel embassy in New Delhi. Their investigation also led them to Tihar and the case was under investigation.

Advertising

Advertising

“Intelligence agencies working on terror have never come across the organisation. There were no traces of funding or any link with terror groups. It appears that it has been created for extortion in the name of terror organisation,” said the officer.

After the group claimed planting bomb outside Mr. Ambani’s house, it came under the radar of the Mumbai police and their investigation also led them to Tihar.

As per the investigation report, it was found that the group was operating through Tor Proxy (dark web). Upon further exploitation of the phone, it was found that the virtual number apps along with other anonymous communication apps were being used by the target. Through various exploits sent to the target identity, upon access and analysis of IP address fetched on February 26.

The investigation report further reads that it appeared that the person was using a sim card to run Internet on the device to operate telegram channel @jaishulhind. After resolving the IP address, it was found that the mobile number was likely being used which the Mumbai police or other agencies concerned may investigate further to extract more evidence. After tracking the location of the number, it is suspected that it is used near/inside the Tihar jail.

A senior police officer said the Mumbai police never visited the Tihar jail to investigate the case. The investigation is on. The jail authorities have been instructed to be vigilant and ensure no mobile phone is used in jail premises.