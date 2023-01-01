ADVERTISEMENT

2 dead, several injured in Rajouri firing incident

January 01, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - JAMMU/SRINAGAR

Officials at the Rajouri hospital put the number of dead at three; police said they had arrested a youth who had snatched a rifle from a CRPF jawan in south Kashmir’s Pulwama

Peerzada Ashiq

An injured person is rushed to the hospital after a firing incident in the Dangri area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on January 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

At least two civilians were killed and four others injured in a firing incident in the Pir Panjal Valley’s Rajouri district on Sunday evening, said sources. One civilian was injured in a grenade attack in Srinagar.

“An incident of firing allegedly by two armed men was reported in village Dungri, 7 or 8 kms from Rajouri. The firing took place at three houses, separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other. Two civilians succumbed to their injuries while four are injured,” an official said.

The injured have been shifted to a local hospital in the district. “The Police and the Army have rushed to the spot,” officials said.

However, officials at the Rajouri hospital put the number of dead at three. Around 10 injured had been received at the hospital, they stated. “Multiple bullet injuries were found on the bodies of the injured,” a local doctor said.

Sources in the police described it as a “terror attack”. Heavily-armed attackers were driving the vehicle which they used to reach different houses.

In Srinagar, one civilian was injured when militants lobbed a grenade on a CRPF vehicle in M.K. Chowk, Zadibal, in Srinagar. Police said that the area had been cordoned off and a search was going on.

Meanwhile, the police said they had arrested a youth who had snatched a rifle from a CRPF jawan in south Kashmir’s Pulwama’s Rajpora town.

“With the assistance of the family, the police brought back Irfan Bashir Ganie alias Soba Ganie (25), son of Bashir Ahmad of Below Pulwama along with an AK-47 rifle which he had snatched from the CRPF personnel today morning,” the Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

“Investigation is going on. We appreciate the role of the family,” he said.

