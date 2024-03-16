Around 40 injured as boiler explodes in factory in Haryana

March 16, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

A boiler explosion in a local factory in the industrial area of Haryana’s Dharuhera in Rewari district on Saturday left around 40 workers injured.

There have been no reports of casualties so far, according to a local official.

Civil Surgeon at Rewari, Dr. Surender Yadav, told reporters that an incident of an explosion in the boiler of a factory at Dharuhera in Rewari led to several people suffering burns. “Twenty-three patients are admitted here (civil hospital) with us, and the team is taking care of them. One patient was serious and had been referred to PGI, Rohtak. Also, two other patients are likely to be shifted. Right now, the exact figure is not available but around 40 people are injured in the incident. So far, no casualty has been reported.”

The police said the incident took place around 5.50 pm when a boiler burst in the dust collector of the factory. Several fire tenders were rushed to the unit to put out the fire.

