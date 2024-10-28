ADVERTISEMENT

Over 60 flights get bomb threats on October 28 taking total to 410 aircrafts in 15 days

Updated - October 28, 2024 07:22 pm IST - New Delhi

The sources in the know said around 21 flights each of Air India and IndiGo, and about 20 flights of Vistara received the threats on October 28, 2024.

PTI

In 15 days, over 410 domestic and international flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media.

More than 60 flights of Indian carriers received bomb threats on Monday (October 28, 2024), sources said.

What is the flight protocol for a bomb threat?

An Air India spokesperson said a number of its flights were subject to security threats received on social media on Monday (October 28, 2024).

"Following the laid down protocols, relevant authorities were immediately alerted, and all security procedures strictly adhered to, as per guidance from the regulatory authorities," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of a spate of hoax bomb threats to airlines, the IT Ministry has asked social media platforms to observe due diligence obligations and promptly remove or disable access to misinformation within the strict timelines prescribed under IT rules.

Bomb threat to flights: Delhi man arrested for posting threat messages on email

Also, the civil aviation ministry is looking to take legislative actions to tackle the menace of the hoax bomb threats to airlines.

On Sunday, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the Centre is mulling steps to ban perpetrators, who resort to hoax bomb threats, from flying.

