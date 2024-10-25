GIFT a SubscriptionGift
More than 25 flights receive bomb threats on October 25 taking total to 275 in 12 days

The government has asked social media platforms Meta and X to share data about hoax bomb threat messages to airlines and has started identifying those behind such activities.

Published - October 25, 2024 04:35 pm IST - New Delhi/ Mumbai

PTI
More than 25 domestic and international flights operated by Indian carriers received bomb threats on Friday (October 25, 2024), according to sources.

More than 25 domestic and international flights operated by Indian carriers received bomb threats on Friday (October 25, 2024), according to sources.

More than 25 domestic and international flights operated by Indian carriers received bomb threats on Friday (October 25, 2024), according to sources.

An IndiGo spokesperson on Friday (October 25, 2024) said 7 of its flights, including 6E 87 from Kozhikode to Dammam, got security-related alerts.

Over 70 flights receive bomb threats on October 24 alone, taking total to 250 in 11 days

The sources in the know said around 7 flights each of IndiGo, Vistara and SpiceJet got the threats while 6 flights of Air India received the threats.

IndiGo's six other flights — 6E 2099 (Udaipur to Delhi), 6E 11 (Delhi to Istanbul), 6E 58 (Jeddah to Mumbai), 6E 17 (Mumbai to Istanbul), 6E 108 (Hyderabad to Chandigarh) and 6E 133 (Pune to Jodhpur) received the threats.

"Flight 6E 2099, operating from Udaipur to Delhi, received a bomb threat. Following security agency guidelines, the aircraft was redirected to isolation bay before take-off and standard operating procedures were followed. All passengers were safely disembarked," the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

Airlines get more hoax threats, Indigo diverts three flights headed to Jeddah

In 12 days, more than 275 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media.

The government has asked social media platforms Meta and X to share data about hoax bomb threat messages to airlines and has started identifying those behind such activities.

