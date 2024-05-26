ADVERTISEMENT

At least 11 killed in U.P.’s Shahjahanpur as truck collides with a bus carrying devotees

Updated - May 26, 2024 10:55 am IST

Published - May 26, 2024 10:36 am IST - Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh)

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said the incident happened on May 25 night at Hajiyapur under the Khutar police station when the bus had halted at a roadside restaurant on its way to the temple

PTI

As many as 11 people died, 10 others were injured after a dumper truck crashed into a parked bus and overturned on it in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur on May 25, 2024. Image credit: Screengrab/PTI

At least 11 devotees headed to Purnagiri temple were killed and 10 others were seriously injured when a dumper truck overturned on their bus, a senior police official said on May 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena told PTI the incident happened on Saturday night at Hajiyapur under the Khutar police station when the bus had halted at a roadside restaurant on its way to the temple.

As the devotees from Sitapur waited inside the bus, a dumper truck carrying gravel lost control and overturned on the vehicle, he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and directed the district administration to ensure treatment of the injured.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US