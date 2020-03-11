Several Congress leaders feel alienated and discontented: Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi

CHANDIGARH

11 March 2020 16:47 IST

Party needs to empower young leaders who resonate with the masses, he says

Terming the decision of former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia as “huge blow” for the Congress, party MLA in Haryana Kuldeep Bishnoi on Tuesday said the organisation needs to empower young leaders who have the capacity to work hard and resonate with the masses.

Mr. Bishnoi (51), one of the party’s young leaders and son of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, on Wednesday took to Twitter to convey his feeling about nurturing leadership, saying: “Leadership is not about being in charge. Leadership is about looking after those in our charge...”

Mr. Bishoni, who had returned to the Congress after merging his party, the Haryana Janhit Congress, had in a series of tweets, alleged that there are several devoted Congress party leaders across the country who feel alienated and discontented.

“@JM_Scindia’s departure is a big blow to @INCIndia. He was a central pillar in the party & the leadership should’ve done more to convince him to stay. Like him, there are many other devoted INC leaders across the country who feel alienated, wasted & discontented,” he said.

In another tweet, he said: “India’s oldest party needs to empower young leaders who have the capacity to work hard & resonate with the masses.”