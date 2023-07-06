ADVERTISEMENT

14 people arrested for 'disrespecting' national anthem in J&K

July 06, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - Srinagar

The administration has also suspended a few police personnel for failing to ensure that everyone stood up while the anthem was played, they said

PTI

More than a dozen people have been arrested for not standing up when the national anthem was played during a function held here in June with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in attendance, officials said on July 6.

The administration has also suspended a few police personnel for failing to ensure that everyone stood up while the anthem was played, they said.

According to them, some people chose to not stand up during the closing ceremony of the 'Pedal for Peace' cycling event, organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police, on June 25.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The J&K administration took a strong note of the "disrespect" to the national anthem and launched an inquiry into the alleged infraction, they said.

According to them, fourteen people were arrested under sections 107 and 151 CrPc – both of which entitle authorities to arrest or detain a person in anticipation of crime.

All arrested persons have been sent to the Central Jail here, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US