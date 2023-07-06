HamberMenu
14 people arrested for 'disrespecting' national anthem in J&K

The administration has also suspended a few police personnel for failing to ensure that everyone stood up while the anthem was played, they said

July 06, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI

More than a dozen people have been arrested for not standing up when the national anthem was played during a function held here in June with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in attendance, officials said on July 6.

The administration has also suspended a few police personnel for failing to ensure that everyone stood up while the anthem was played, they said.

According to them, some people chose to not stand up during the closing ceremony of the 'Pedal for Peace' cycling event, organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police, on June 25.

The J&K administration took a strong note of the "disrespect" to the national anthem and launched an inquiry into the alleged infraction, they said.

According to them, fourteen people were arrested under sections 107 and 151 CrPc – both of which entitle authorities to arrest or detain a person in anticipation of crime.

All arrested persons have been sent to the Central Jail here, they added.

