Several areas barricaded in Ayodhya

Amid heavy security presence, life kicked off at a slow pace on Saturday in Ayodhya as it gears up for the verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case.
As most of the areas in the vicinity of the disputed site were barricaded and vehicle entry barred, the civilian presence was noticeably thin. Several restrictions have been put in place and by-lanes leading to mixed population areas such as Tedhi Bazar were also barricaded.
Darshan (paying obeisance) at the Hanuman Garhi temple and the makeshift Ram temple went on as usual, with pilgrims trickling in towards the sensitive area, marked as a high-security red zone by the administration.
A sweets shop owner near the makeshift Ram temple said there were pilgrims coming in than usual.
