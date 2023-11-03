HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seventeen families evicted from historic Kabul House in Dehradun after court orders

The historic building, estimated to be worth more than ₹400 crore, was declared an ‘enemy property’ after the Partition when the king’s descendants migrated to Pakistan

November 03, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - Dehradun

PTI

The eviction of 17 families living for decades at the Kabul House, where Afghanistan's exiled king Mohd Yakub Khan lived from 1879 till his death in 1923, began on Thursday following a court order.

The historic building -- spread over 19 bighas of land and estimated to be worth more than ₹400 crore -- on EC Road in Dehradun was declared an "enemy property" after the Partition when the king's descendants migrated to Pakistan.

The eviction began following a 40-year legal battle between the district administration and the residents.

City Magistrate Pratyush Singh said the eviction followed an order of the district court and an advance notice was given to them to vacate the premises.

However, residents claimed that the court notice to vacate the building within two weeks was served to them late and they did not have enough time to vacate it. They said they were taken aback on Thursday when police personnel arrived at the building for evicting them.

“They began removing our belongings from the building and sealing the premises. There are children and the elderly, who suffered a lot of inconvenience due to the sudden action,” said Bina Kumari, a resident of Kabul House, which is located in the heart of the city.

“The notice in which we had been asked to vacate the building within two weeks was issued on October 17 but served to us late on October 25 during the Puja holidays when it was difficult to vacate the premises,” she added.

Some of the families have approached the Uttarakhand High Court seeking an extension of the two-week deadline to vacate the property till December 1. They claimed that the high court has already granted them an extension.

When asked about the high court’s extension order, the city magistrate said that the action is being carried out as the administration has not received any order yet.

Related Topics

Uttarakhand

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.