Seven schools received 'hoax' bomb threat emails in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

Updated - May 15, 2024 06:11 pm IST

Published - May 15, 2024 05:56 pm IST - Kanpur (UP)

Five private schools and two government schools have received bomb threats through an email in the last 72 hours, he said.

PTI

Seven schools, including two run by the government, received bomb threat emails which were found to be a ‘hoax’, officials Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur said on May 15.

"Most schools reported the threat emails to police on Tuesday after it came to their knowledge, as the schools were closed on Sunday and Monday," Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chandra said.

The schools that received the bomb threat include Gulmohar Vihar Public School in Hanumant Vihar, KDMA school in Gujaini, Sanatan Dharm Education Centre in Kaushalpuri, the Chintal’s school in Singhpur Kachar, Virendra Swaroop School in Civil Lines Kendriya Vidyalaya Cantt and Kendriya Vidyalaya in Armapore estate.

The officer claimed that following a preliminary investigation it was found that the threats were a hoax.

"The Cyber Crime officials have been alerted and the instructions were issued to launch the investigation into the matter after registering the FIR," the ACP said. "We are also trying to ascertain patterns between the hoax bomb threats received by schools in Lucknow, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Delhi-NCR," he said.

Similar "hoax" threats were received in schools of Lucknow, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Delhi-NCR earlier this month, said police.

