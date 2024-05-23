Seven Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

At least seven alleged Naxalites were killed in an encounter with the security forces on the inter-district border of Narayanpur and Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

According to the police, the encounter began around 11 a.m. when a security team was conducting a search for Indravati area committee members of Maoists on the inter-state border and was fired upon by the Maoists. The police had received information about the presence of the Maoists in that area and a joint team comprising the Bastar Fighters and the District Reserve Guards (DRG) along with teams of Special Task Force (STF) was conducting the search.

“The soldiers also responded and the encounter continued intermittently throughout the day. So far, the bodies of seven uniformed Naxalites and seven weapons have been recovered in the search and there is a strong possibility of many Naxalites being injured,” said a police statement.

The latest incident has taken the number of alleged Naxalites killed since the beginning of the year to 112.