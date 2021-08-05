Seven killed in wall collapse in Rajasthan

JAIPUR

Deceased included four children

Seven members of a family were killed when an old wall collapsed on their house during heavy rains in Keshoraipatan town of Bundi district in Rajasthan late on Tuesday night. The roof of the house caved in under the impact and the family members were buried under the debris.

Two brothers with their families lived in the house. Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and pulled out bodies from the debris. The deceased included four children, while only one member of the family survived, as he had rushed out of the house in time.

Several areas in Bundi, Kota, Baran and Sawai Madhopur districts have received heavy rains.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident. The district administration has initiated steps to give financial assistance to the next of kin of the deceased.