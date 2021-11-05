Seven killed in attacks in Alirajpur, Hoshangabad districts in M.P.

Four members of Bheel tribal community were allegedly beaten to death with sticks and sharp-edged weapons in a fight between two families at Bokdia village

At least seven people were killed in separate attacks in Alirajpur and Hoshangabad districts of Madhya Pradesh, police said on November 5.

Four members of Bheel tribal community were allegedly beaten to death with sticks and sharp-edged weapons in a fight between two families at Bokdia village in Chandpur police station area of Alirajpur on Thursday night, Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh said.

A couple had eloped from the village over a year ago, and the girl had decamped with silver ornaments from her home, and since then the two families have been fighting over the valuables, the official said.

The boy's cousins Smaull (25) and Sukdev (22), and the girl's grandfather Bhal Singh (50) and uncle Nanbu (25), were killed in the fight, he said.

The police have registered two cases in this regard, the official added.

In another incident, a couple and their minor son were found dead at their house in Durga Colony of Seoni Malwa tehsil in Hoshangabad on November 4 night, police said.

The deaths came to light when the couple's neighbours got worried after the family did not step out for Deepavali celebrations and peeped into their home, an official said.

Yogesh Namdeo (35), his wife Sunita (32) and son Divyansh (12) were found dead with injury marks on their bodies, he said.

"We are probing the incident from all angles. We suspect robbers might have committed the crime following initial investigations," Seoni Malwa sub-divisional officer of police Somya Agarwal said.