Seven Kashmiri students charged under UAPA for raising pro-Pak. slogans during World Cup final

November 27, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Jammu and Kashmir Police in Kashmir has filed a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against seven Kashmiri students for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans during the Cricket World Cup final held recently.

The police in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district filed a case under Section 13 (unlawful activity punishable with imprisonment) of the UAPA, and Sections 505 (inciting to commit any offence against any other class or community) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

All the seven students study at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Kashmir (SKUAST-K), in Ganderbal’s Shuhama.

The police action followed a written complaint filed by a student from Punjab studying at the SKUAST-K. “After the match ended, they [Kashmiri students] started abusing me and targeting me for being a supporter of our country and also threatened me to shut up otherwise I would be shooted [sic],” reads the complaint of the student from Punjab.

He alleged that the Kashmiri students shouted the slogan “Jeeve Jeeve Pakistan [Long Live Pakistan] which created fear amongst the students from outside the Union Territory of J&K”.

Meanwhile, the J&K Students Association urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and J&K Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha to drop UAPA charges.

“It is an unacceptably harsh punishment that could ruin their future. The UAPA charges will have serious consequences on the academic and future career of the students and should be immediately withdrawn. It may have serious repercussions both in the long term and short term,” Nasir Khuehami, national convenor of the Association, said.

He said the association also condemned the act and behaviour of the Kashmiri students “in the harshest of words”. “The issue should be resolved amicably, rather than taking it to the court and police station,” he added.

Incidentally, Australia defeated India by six wickets in the World Cup final in Ahmedabad on November 19.