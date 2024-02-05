GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seven-judge Bench to hear on validity of sub-classification of reserved categories

The court would decide if State legislatures are competent to introduce sub-classification within the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories

February 05, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The sub-classification case dates back to 2020, when a five-judge Bench led by Justice (retired) Arun Mishra held that States could sub-classify Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Central List to provide preferential treatment to the “weakest out of the weak”. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A seven-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud is scheduled from February 6 to hear a series of petitions regarding validity of sub-classification among reserved categories.

The other judges on the Bench would be Justices B.R. Gavai, Vikram Nath, Pankaj Mithal, Manoj Misra, Satish Chandra Sharma and Sandeep Mehta.

Lawyers representing several reserved communities across the country, including senior advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu and advocate G. Balaji for the Arunthathiyar community of Tamil Nadu, are appearing in the case.

The sub-classification case dates back to 2020, when a five-judge Bench led by Justice (retired) Arun Mishra held that States could sub-classify Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Central List to provide preferential treatment to the “weakest out of the weak”.

However, the view taken by this Bench was contrary to a 2004 judgment by another five-judge Bench in the E.V. Chinnaiah case.

This judgment had held that allowing States to unilaterally “make a class within a class of members of the Scheduled Castes” would amount to tinkering with the Presidential list.

Faced with contrary views by coordinate Benches, the question was referred to a seven-judge Bench.

The questions referred to the seven-judge Bench for an authoritative decision include whether sub-classification could be permitted for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories, since the same was permitted for the SEBC category.

The court would decide if State legislatures were competent to introduce sub-classification within the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories.

