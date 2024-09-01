ADVERTISEMENT

Seven infiltrators from Bangladesh held in Tripura

Updated - September 01, 2024 02:00 pm IST

Published - September 01, 2024 01:43 pm IST - Agartala

Seven individuals, including two Rohingyas, arrested in Tripura for illegal entry from Bangladesh

PTI

“All the arrested Bangladeshis are residents of Moulvibazar and Sylhet districts in the neighbouring country,” a Border Security Force (BSF) official said. | Photo Credit: PTI

“Five Bangladeshis and two Rohingyas, who entered Tripura without valid documents, were arrested from two separate areas in the northeastern state,” police said on Sunday (September 1, 2024).

“Acting on a tip-off, Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel detained two persons from Agartala station on Friday (August 30, 2024),” a senior officer said.

“During interrogation, the two persons admitted that they were inmates in Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp in the neighbouring country,” he said.

Infiltration of Bangladeshis

"Ramzan Ali and Azida Begum crossed the international border and planned to go to Kolkata by train," Agartala GRP Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Tapas Das said.

In another incident, five Bangladeshi infiltrators and two suspected Indian touts were arrested in Dhalai district on Saturday (August 31, 2024).

“All the arrested Bangladeshis are residents of Moulvibazar and Sylhet districts in the neighbouring country,” a Border Security Force (BSF) official said.

"The Bangladesh nationals entered India without valid documents and the two Indians are believed to be actively involved in facilitating illegal migration," he added.

