Seven, including six armymen, confirmed dead in Himachal building collapse

NDRF men undertake rescue works after a building collapsed at Kumarhatti-Nahan road in Solan, Sunday, July 14, 2019.

NDRF men undertake rescue works after a building collapsed at Kumarhatti-Nahan road in Solan, Sunday, July 14, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Six feared trapped, 28 rescued so far

Seven persons, including six Armymen, died and several sustained injuries after a building collapsed amid heavy rain in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. At least six persons were still feared trapped, officials said on July 15.

Solan Deputy Commissioner K.C. Chaman said that so far seven persons had died in the incident. “Six of them are Armymen while one is a civilian. At least six more people are feared trapped and rescue operation is under way,” he said.

“Since yesterday, 17 Armymen and 11 civilians have been rescued. Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force have taken over the rescue,” he said.

The building, on the Nahan-Kumarhatti road, came down around 4 p.m. on July 14. The top floor had a restaurant, where people, including Army personnel, were dining.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on July 15 reached the spot to take stock of the situation and ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

